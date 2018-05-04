Cop suspected of stealing cash was given an 'integrity check.' He failed it, feds say

It was a test — and Sgt. James Dunaway from the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department failed, authorities say.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Tennessee announced that a grand jury indicted the 43-year-old police officer on Wednesday. Dunaway stole more than $105,000 while on the job, the indictment says, and faces two counts of money laundering and another two counts of theft from federal program funds.
Dunaway, who led search warrants as a supervisor in the department's Specialized Investigation Division-Narcotics Unit, was caught thanks to the help of an "integrity test," the Attorney's Office wrote. The Office of Professional Accountability baited him with a fake crime scene at a hotel room — which they monitored with video cameras — that had marijuana and $28,000 lying around.
Authorities say the videos captured him putting $5,860 in his pocket while searching the room in November 2017.
He was arrested and resigned that same month, according to The Tennessean.
But the indictment alleges that he stole cash dating as far back as November 2015.
In total, he's accused of stealing cash during five different search warrants from that time to the November 2017 incident that resulted in his arrest.
The Attorney's Office accused the former officer of depositing $40,540 between April 11, 2017, and May 8, 2017 — and also getting a cashier's check with $42,500 on it around the same time. He bought a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with that money, the indictment says.
The charges against Dunaway could land him behind bars for 10 years. Each count against him has a maximum fine of $250,000, which means he could owe $1 million if found guilty.
Similar accusations have been leveled against other police officers.
Randy Stith, a police officer in Long Island, New York, faces 13 charges after police say he stole more than $6,500 from the Hempstead Village Volunteer Fire Department, according to NBC New York. The 27-year-old used to volunteer as a firefighter at that location.
He pleaded not guilty.
And a former police officer with the Dekalb County Police Department was indicted in March, Fox5 reported. Police say 33-year-old Lori Johnson took money from rival drug dealers in traffic stops as early as March 2015 — and then split the cash with other people.
