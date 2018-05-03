Horse wants $100,000 from its former owner for ‘extreme pain’ and neglect, Oregon lawsuit says

An 8-year-old horse named Justice is taking legal action against his former owner for negligence that left the animal severely underweight and with debilitating injuries, according to court documents.
The California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund has filed a lawsuit in Oregon on behalf of Justice against Gwendolyn Vercher, 51, OregonLive reported Thursday. The horse was removed from her property in March 2017, the publication said.
One of Justice’s lawyers, Matthew Liebman, told ABC News that (in Vercher’s care) he was about 300 pounds below the normal body weight for a horse. Liebman said Justice also suffered from “penile frostbite”- from his exposure to the cold- that was left “untreated for months.” He had lice and rain rot, a bacterial skin infection that irritates hair and skin, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says Vercher denied Justice, who was then named Shadow, “adequate food and shelter” for months, leaving him emaciated. The injuries he sustained will require special medical care for the rest of his life, the suit said.
Oregon law recognizes that animals “are sentient beings capable of experiencing pain, stress and fear,” the lawsuit said. It cites an Oregon Supreme Court case recognizing that animals are “victims” of violations in animal cruelty statutes.
Another attorney for Justice told OregonLive that Justice should be able to seek damages for pain and suffering like a human victim would.
Justice wants at least $100,000, which would go in a trust used for his veterinary care, ABC News reported. It would be controlled by the horse’s current guardian, attorney Sarah Hanneken told OregonLive.
Vercher called the lawsuit “outrageous,” ABC News reported. She said that she paid for the horse’s care as part of her plea deal. Vercher was sentenced in 2017 to three years’ probation for animal neglect, according to OregonLive. She paid some $3,700 in restitution.
Justice is being cared for by Sound Equine Options, an Oregon nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates horses, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. But the animal’s “complicated medical needs” make it tough for him to find a permanent home, the organization said.
The law hasn’t sided with animals in previous cases, such as one in which an animal rights nonprofit sought a declaration of personhood for two chimpanzees, Kiko and Tommy. A New York appeals court ruled last year that chimpanzees don’t have the legal rights of human beings, NBC News reported.
