Facebook fires 'professional stalker' accused of using his job to track women online

Telling a cybersecurity expert that you're a "professional stalker" who works for Facebook probably isn't the best idea.
On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that Facebook fired one of its engineers who was accused of doing just that.
"We are investigating this as a matter of urgency," Chief Security Officer at Facebook Alex Stamos told ABC13 in a statement. "It's important that people's information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook.
"It's why we have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs — for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests. Employees who abuse these controls will be fired."
The news started to break on April 29, when Jackie Stokes tweeted out a conversation between her and a man that she said worked at Facebook.
The screen shot shows a man saying he's a "professional stalker" and that he attempts "to figure out who hackers are in real life."
He added that Stokes, who works in cybersecurity, was "hard to find lol."
Vice's Motherboard first reported Monday that Facebook said it was looking into the accusations.
“Although we can’t comment on any individual personnel matters," a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email, "we are aware of the situation and investigating."
Stokes tweeted on April 30 that "multiple senior Facebook employees" had reached out to her.
Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that they fired the engineer "immediately."
As reported by Business Insider, it remains unknown how the man allegedly stalked women with data accessed from Facebook.
The news comes after Facebook just announced that they will soon launch dating features to help users find "real, long-term relationships, not just hookups," as CEO Mark Zuckerberg put it.
It also comes after Facebook estimated that up to 87 million people had their information compromised by Cambridge Analytica, a political firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. But Christopher Wylie, a former employee of the firm, told CNN that the number “could be higher, absolutely.”
