She gave restaurant a so-so Yelp review. Then the manager knocked on her door

A Virginia woman says she was frightened when the manager of a new Italian restaurant knocked on her door and left messages on her phone late one night after she gave the establishment a mixed review on Yelp.
Yesha Callahan of Loudoun County said in a blog post that she called the cops because she doesn't answer the door at night, especially when it's a stranger.
"I mean, I've seen horror movies," Callahan told CBS-TV affiliate WUSA in Washington, D.C. "So I'm not, I don't want to get ax-murdered."
Callahan tweeted her blog post in late April about the "crazy restaurant owner who basically stalked me."
The same day, Yelp tweeted back that it was "very sorry" about the encounter. Its delivery partner was terminating its contract with the restaurant "for violation of their terms of service," Yelp tweeted.
Callahan is deputy managing editor of The Root, a digital magazine that says it provides "thought-provoking commentary and news from a variety of black perspectives." Her blog post appeared on The Root.
In her account, Callahan said she decided to order take-out from the new La Porchetta restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, because of an electrical outage that left about 1,400 homes in Northern Virginia without power, including hers.
When the delivery person showed up with her burger platter and zeppoles, he asked her to fill out a review on Yelp, she said.
The zeppoles "were quite soggy looking," she wrote on Yelp. "One bite into the burger proved it wasn’t a handmade patty, as their menu suggested, and just one of those frozen s---- that wasn’t seasoned."
"Next time I'll try the pizza," Callahan continued.
The restaurant's manager told Fox-TV affiliate WTTG/WDCA in Washington, D.C., it was a misunderstanding.
"It's our fault that we went, and we know that," the restaurant's manager told WTTG/WDCA. "We just wanted to give the customer the correct order."
