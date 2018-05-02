This memorial plaque on a park bench tried to honor a woman's love of dogs, but ...

A memorial plaque on a Los Angeles park bench sought to honor Nicole Campbell’s love of dogs, but the awkwardly worded tribute has instead sparked a round of jokes on social media.
Placed by the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, the plaque reads: “In loving memory of Nicole Campbell — Who never saw a dog and didn't smile.”
But a post on Twitter with a photo of the plaque set off online jokesters, who pointed out the oddly phrased tribute could be read to say Campbell avoided dogs and smiles.
“Sorry but I love this badly phrased memorial bench so much,” read the original Twitter post.
Others quickly chimed in, wondering how Campbell could have gone so long without ever spotting a dog.
“Why didn’t someone just show this poor woman a dog?” asked one Twitter poster.
“I keep trying to show you dogs but you just won’t look,” wrote one jokester. “Poor Nicole; dogs and smiling are awesome,” wrote another. “Can’t help but think if she’d seen a dog she might have smiled,” suggested one post.
A woman also named Nicole Campbell noted, “The rumors are true. Never seen a pup a day in my life. explains why I’ve never cracked a grin.”
Others found the entire concept of memorial park benches intriguing.
“When I die, it’d be cool to have a memorial park bench and it could say ‘he loved sitting’ or something like that,” wrote one person.
A friend of Nicole Campbell responded to the jokes to say, “Oh my gosh..ok..yes, the wording..but Nicole Campbell was my friend and this is crazy to wake up and see she is a trending topic! I can confirm that she really did love dogs and that she smiled all the time.”
And the Los Angeles Parks Foundation posted to Twitter to ask online wags to be respectful of the donor and Campbell’s family.
The original post has been retweeted 22,000 times and received 124,000 likes.
Comments