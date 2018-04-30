Swarm of earthquakes rattles Bay Area

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook the East Bay awake just before 5 a.m. Monday, following a swarm of about eight earthquakes that hit the area on Sunday.
The quake was reported near Alamo and was about 4 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Before this most recent quake, about eight small quakes were recorded near Danville on Sunday, SFGate reported. Two of those were magnitude 3.0 and one was 2.7; the rest were smaller.
No damage has been reported from any of the temblors.
A quake also struck off the coast of Oregon recently; with a magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported 120 miles west of Bandon at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, The Oregonian reported.
Comments