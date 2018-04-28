She was busted with ecstasy and heroin – but the cavity search turned up a loaded gun

She was already on the hook for the drugs. Police found ecstasy in her bra and heroin in the car. But she needed to hide the loaded Kimber .380 pistol, she thought, to avoid another charge.
No mere pat-down would uncover the gun where Anika Witt put it, according to the Bloomington Pantagraph.
A McLean County correctional officer found the gun, complete with a fully-loaded magazine and "a bullet in the chamber ready to fire," during a strip search after Witt was booked into the jail in Bloomington, Illinois, the newspaper reported.
She had stuffed it, literally, where the sun don't shine — into her vagina.
According to The Smoking Gun, Witt, 27, told Chenoa police that night in September 2017 that she was headed to St Louis with the drugs. She was pulled over for speeding through the central Illinois town of about 1,800 residents.
She pleaded guilty Friday to felony possession of a weapon by a felon and felony drug possession, the Pantograph reported.
Witt's plea agreement requires her to testify against her co-defendant in the case, Clinton McDonald, 29, according to The Smoking Gun. She faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and 15 more on the drug charge.
Her criminal history includes convictions for theft, passing bad checks and resisting arrest, the website reported.
McDonald is charged with heroin possession and intent to distribute the drug.
Stashing a gun down there is a more common tactic than one might think.
A Waco, Texas, woman named Ashley Cecilia Castaneda was given 10 years of probation last year for possession of methamphetamine after stuffing a .22 caliber pistol down her pants two years earlier, according to KWTX.
A 19-year-old Kingsport, Tennessee, woman was sentenced to three years in prison for the mini-revolver jailers found between her legs during a 2014 arrest, according to the New York Daily News. The retired car salesman who reported that gun missing said the gun would need "a bath in bleach."
