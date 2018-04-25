Delta tied woman with multiple sclerosis to wheelchair so tight she bruised, son says

Maria Saliagas had just flown from Atlanta to Amsterdam, her son Nathan told WSB-TV.
Nathan explained to the station that his mother had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years before and now gets around with a wheelchair, and she did not want to let that stop her from traveling.
But when she got off her plane to change gates, her son wrote on Facebook, that something terrible had happened to her.
Airlines usually have wheelchairs with straps designed to keep someone with an illness such as MS upright as she travels . This time they did not have one, and tried something else, according to ABC11.
"Delta Airlines on April 1st, from Atlanta to Amsterdam, decided to physically and emotionally abuse my mother," Nathan Saligas wrote. "The Delta employee thought it would be appropriate to tie my mother with someone else's dirty blanket, in such a way it has left bruise marks on her arms. When she started crying, she was told to 'shut the f*** up' or she will be 'left there.' This highly inhumane and disgusting treatment by Delta Airlines is unacceptable and a need for change."
The family complained to Delta, which offered them 20,000 SkyMiles in return, according to ABC11.
"I definitely know that they're a good airline, I'm not doubting that at all," Nathan Saliagas told WSB-TV. "But in this situation, there was no courtesy, no respect. There was a complete operations failure."
