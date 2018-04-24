She stabbed her roommate 40 times with a screwdriver. It was self-defense, Va. woman says

A Virginia woman stabbed her 65-year-old roommate 40 to 50 times with a screwdriver, prosecutors said. She said she was acting in self-defense.

Nicole Foxx, 38, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter — not second-degree murder — after stabbing Richard Bielitz to death.

Foxx was arrested in March 2017 in connection with Bielitz's death in Virginia Beach.

Investigators initially believed the confrontation began while Foxx was giving Bielitz a massage. Bielitz then put a screwdriver to her throat before a struggle began, according to WAVY.

On April 24, Judge A. Bonwill Shockley ruled that the number of stab wounds — which led Bielitz to bleed to death, according to the medical examiner — was beyond self-defense, but said there was not enough evidence to not convict Foxx of second-degree murder, according to The Associated Press.

Foxx admitted to killing Bielitz during her court testimony, but she maintained that she acted in self-defense.

She said Bielitz made sexual comments toward her and was frequently drunk or angry. She said he tried to sexually assault her during the massage and threatened her with the screwdriver if she made a sound, according to WAVY.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Foxx borrowed $50 from Bielitz to buy cocaine and went to his room to get more money. By the time she left, he was dead and his money was gone. She said it was the money he offered her for the massage.

Foxx admitted in court that she used cocaine and sometimes heroin, the Pilot reported.

Photos taken by police showed that Foxx had a neck injury and bruises on her legs and chest.

The screwdriver was wiped clean and thrown into the garage. Less than a day later, Foxx was charged with murder.

Foxx is set to be sentenced in July. She faces a possible 10 years in prison, instead of the up to 40 years if she had been convicted of second-degree murder, according to Virginia state law.