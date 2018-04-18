Pregnant woman was found dead in a suitcase. Her Apple Watch pointed to a suspect, cops say

Quentin Neal, 27, didn’t appear “concerned” about the disappearance of his girlfriend, who was reportedly pregnant with his child, authorities said, according to People.
Shannon Mani, 21, was last seen Friday at her Waukesha, Milwaukee home. She didn’t show up for work or to her brother’s school to pick him up, authorities said, FOX 6 reported.
When Mani’s parents allegedly told him they were going to the police, Neal seemed uneasy about going and ultimately didn’t, CBS 58 reported. And when they asked him about their daughter’s whereabouts, he indicated he hadn’t talked to Mani and didn’t know where she was, a criminal complaint said.
But the victim’s Apple Watch said otherwise, according to authorities, who were able to use the device to see a conversation that took place that day between her and Neal, CBS 58 reported. Authorities say Neal asked Mani if she was still coming over, and she said she was almost there. Neal said he would leave the door open, FOX 6 reported.
Investigators searched Neal’s apartment, CBS 58 said. They found several areas that indicated the possible presence of blood, including an area in his basement and the walls and sides of the stairs, authorities said.
On Sunday, Mani’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase at a storage unit Neal was leasing, FOX 6 said. She’d been bound with duct tape, stabbed and shot, People reported. Bloody towels, a knife handle and blade and duct tape were in the bag, authorities said.
Neal allegedly told police he and Mani, who was about 24 weeks along, “got into an argument” at his home, and that when he showed Mani his gun, she took the weapon and a knife and tried to shoot him, the publication said.
Police said Neal told them the gun didn’t go off because of the safety. He then allegedly said he shot Mani twice in head, causing her to fall down the stairs into the basement. She got up and tried to come at him again and that’s when he cut her with the knife, according to his account, People reported.
He admitted to putting her in a garbage bag and then in a suitcase, authorities said.
Mani’s parents didn’t approve of their relationship, Neal told police, People reported.
Neal is charged with intentional homicide and intentional homicide of an unborn child, CBS 58 reported.
Mani was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to WTMJ. Nathan Rapaka, who identified himself as a friend of Mani's, told FOX 8 that she was excited about the future.
"She was glowing and she looked happy," he said.
