She broke in through a window to take a bath and eat some Cheetos, Louisiana cops say

She was caught orange-handed with nowhere to run, say police in Monroe, La.
That's because when a woman returned to her home on Church Street from work Tuesday evening , she found Evelyn Washington in her bathtub, eating her Cheetos, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Monroe Police Department.
A full plate of food sat on the toilet next to the tub as Washington bathed, munching on her caloric appetizer to the stunned horror of the homeowner, according to the affidavit. The homeowner called police just after 5 p.m..
Washington, 29, was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and faces charges of simple burglary and damage to property, according to jail records. She remained in jail Wednesday with bond set at $500.
According to the affidavit, police found "a tall ice chest" under a broken window on the home's east side.
Washington told police "an unknown male told her to break into the victims' residence." But it was unclear whether getting comfortable in the bath was a part of those orders, or just seemed like a good idea at the time, according to KARD.
Both the victim and Washington told police that they do not know each other.
A frighteningly similar story of an alleged burglar found in the bath came from the U.K. not even two weeks ago, according to the BBC. Staffordshire police arrested a 36-year-old man with no fixed address after a homeowner said he thought he'd seen a ghost when he stumbled upon the man in his tub.
"He ate me crisps, had five rounds of corned beef and sauce, ate a jar of pickles, had two ice creams and a can of coke," the homeowner told the BBC.
It also happened in Visalia, Calif., in December 2016, according to ABC7. That's when police say 21-year-old Brian Walker broke into a home through a sliding glass door to take a bath. When police arrived at the scene, the naked man refused to get out of the tub, which only added a charge of resisting arrest to his ledger.
