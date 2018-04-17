'She served unfailingly:' Presidents, family and more react to Barbara Bush's death

After former first lady Barbara Bush died at 92 on Tuesday, everyone from her family to past presidents — not to mention the past presidents in her family — reacted with an outpouring of condolences and memories.

President Donald Trump, whose relationship with the Bush family has been rocky in the past, offered condolences along with current first lady Melania Trump.

"As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family,” Trump said in a statement. "She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

The wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush, Barbara Bush was known for her work supporting literacy. She and her husband married in 1945, making them the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, the Associated Press reports.

“I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother,” President George W. Bush said in a statement.

The couple who occupied the White House immediately after the first Bush presidency offered memories of the former first lady.

“She had grit and grace, brains and beauty,” President Bill Clinton and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement. “She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said also his thoughts were with Bush's family.

"Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country," Cook wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace.