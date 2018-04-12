‘Eye for an eye’: Man asks for death penalty – and gets what he ‘deserved,’ prosecutors say

James Osgood’s request was so out of the ordinary that Alabama prosecutors had to look into whether it was legal, according to the Clanton Advertiser.
Osgood’s sentencing phase was set to begin on Monday, according to court records. But it was cut short when Osgood told his lawyers he wanted to be sent back to death row, AL.com reported.
Osgood, 48, was convicted in 2014 of the death of 44-year-old Tracy Brown, of Clanton. Authorities say he and his girlfriend beat and sexually abused Brown in the victim’s mobile home and then killed her almost two decades ago, WFSA reported.
He was sentenced to death that same year, the news station said. But an appeals court threw out the sentencing, ruling that a new jury must decide whether Osgood gets a death sentence or life in prison without parole.
The court, which upheld Osgood’s conviction, found that the judge didn’t offer the right instructions to the jury during the penalty phase of the trial, WFSA reported.
But before jury selection could start this week, Osgood asked to get the death penalty again, authorities said.
“The defendant (Osgood) said an ‘eye for an eye’,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson. “He said he believes in that. He said that he had done something terrible, and he wanted the death sentence. He was afraid he might get life without the possibility of parole, and he said he deserved death and wanted death,” the Advertiser reported.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case. It determined that the sentencing phase didn’t need to take place in front of a jury and a judge could sentence Osgood, AL.com said.
On Wednesday, the judge gave Osgood what he wanted and sent him back to death row, death by lethal injection, the publication reported.
Osgood didn’t get the death penalty because he asked for it, he got it because “he deserved it,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Brown’s family knows there’ll be “lengthy appeals” before Osgood is executed, “but there is relief in knowing they will not have to sit in a courtroom and hear about the living hell that was the last hour of Tracy Brown's life again,” AL.com reported.
