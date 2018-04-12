Burned toddler was unconscious and moaning. His mom waited 36 hours to get help, La. cops say

When Lindsey McBride arrived at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in Louisiana last week, her 2-year-old son was unconscious, moaning and burned in several places, police say.

The toddler had second-degree burns on his rear, genitals and legs, according to KNOE, as well as splash burns on his face and other bruises. Police say the toddler, who was possibly choked at one point, tested positive for amphetamines and was at least partially brain dead.

Doctors say they had to partially remove some of the boy’s skull to lessen his brain pressure, according to The News Star. He couldn’t keep a stable blood pressure.

McBride told police that her son fell down the stairs and accidentally poured scalding water on himself — and that she waited 36 hours before seeking medical attention, KNOE reported.

Police arrested McBride and 32-year-old John Harper. The two were “supposedly trying to start a romantic relationship,” police told The News Star, and Harper babysat the toddler during the daytime last week. A woman who said she babysat McBride’s child five days a week told officers that the 25-year-old mother didn’t want her to watch the boy this week.

Both suspects were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Saturday and given a bail of $65,000. They remain in custody.

The boy has since been moved to LSU Shreveport, where he is still recovering, according to The News Star.

In another case of alleged child abuse, police say 33-year-old Jason Bittner gave his infant daughter 28 fractured ribs and serious brain injuries for two likely reasons: He “didn’t deal real well with newborns,” prosecutor David Fornshell told WLWT, and “he was somewhat resentful that his second child was actually a baby girl.” The well-known chiropractor from Mason, Ohio, was arrested on March 16 and faces one count of assault and two counts of endangering children.

And in Sumpter Township, Michigan, police say a 4-year-old girl was burned so badly that her toe fell off. Police say they found Gabrielle unresponsive on Jan. 1 just before 11 a.m. with burns and bruises covering her body. The girl, who family members were performing CPR on when officers arrived, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Candice Diaz, the girl’s 24-year-old mother, said she gave her a daughter a bath the next day, and “left Gabrielle alone in the tub and went to the kitchen to make pancakes.” When Diaz returned, she said she found the child under the water and that the girl continued to throw up after she was pulled out of the bathtub, the Free Press reported. It took 36 minutes for Diaz to call 911, police say.

