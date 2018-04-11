The bone in some of these steaks caused mouth injuries, so 135,000 pounds got recalled

Bone-in steaks offer the most succulent flavor — when the bone is supposed to be there. But bone isn't supposed to be a part of Banquet Salisbury steaks, which is why Conagra Brands recalled 135,159 pounds of the frozen food Wednesday night.
There was enough bone in a March 10 batch of the frozen food favorite that, according to the USDA-posted recall notice, it seems somebody suffered some tooth damage.
"The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product," the FDA notice said.
The salisbury steaks were sold nationwide in boxes of "Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy made with chicken, pork and beef — grill marks added." The lot code, found on an end of the box, is 5006 8069 10 05. The best by date is Sept. 1, 2019.
Anyone with these Salisbury steaks should either toss them out or return them to the store for full refund. Those with questions can call Conagra at (800) 289-6014.
