Man who allegedly killed mom, friend: Movies 'don't do justice to how true terror sounds'

A manhunt is underway for a 23-year-old man who police say shot and killed his mother and his close friend in East Ridge, Tennessee and then posted about it on Facebook.
Police say 23-year-old Casey Lawhorn shot and killed his 22-year-old friend Avery Gaines, of Ringgold, Ga., as well as his mother Vi Lawhorn around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
Lawford allegedly called police and told a dispatcher he had just shot two people in his home, WDEF reported.
Lawford allegedly wrote a long and detailed confession of the crime on Facebook, which has since been deleted. East Ridge Police Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen told ABC News the post was authentic, saying he “posted a pretty specific message on Facebook detailing the crime.”
In a post purported to be from Lawford that ABC News, USA Today and other media reported on, Lawford allegedly wrote that he takes “full responsibility for my actions” and that his “decisions and failures are my own.” In a long section labeled “Technical Details,” the post spells out step-by-step details of how he allegedly carried out the killings.
“My mom was completely wasted, and just like every other time she gets drunk, she goes on and on, without prompt, about how devastated she’d be if I killed myself,” Lawhorn alllegedly wrote, saying he had picked her up from a bar after his friend fell asleep.
He then allegedly wrote about how he grabbed the gun and played over the plan in his head before shooting his friend in the head. “He seemed to die instantly,” the post reads.
He moved to his mother’s room and found her trying to calm down the dog, which had become upset at the sound of gunshots, according to the post.
The post continues that he fired two shots before the gun jammed and he left to fix it before coming back in the room. The post described his mother’s screams, saying movies “don’t do justice to how true terror sounds.” When he allegedly fired the last fatal shots, the post says he went into the living room and “felt nothing” as he took drugs and cash from his friend’s dead body.
“I had hoped both were going to be quick and efficient. I didn’t want me mom to suffer, to die in horror, to die with the knowledge that her son did it,” the post reads.
The post then goes into Lawford’s alleged history of suicidal thoughts, musing that there was no way he could be expected not to kill himself “... after doing what I did, seeing what I saw and hearing what I heard.” The post argued that his death would save taxpayers money.
“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like. But I’ve barely felt anything,” the post ends.
Lawford’s 2002 Ford Taurus was reported spotted in Dade County, Georgia, at about the same time police arrived at the home in Tennessee. But the local sheriff’s office said there was no evidence the suspect remained in the county or was hiding out in Cloudland Canyon, an isolated state park filled with deep, twisting canyons.
Late Sunday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi posted that Lawhorn’s vehicle had been found sitting on I-59. Police descended on the car, but the suspect was nowhere to be found. He is still unaccounted for.
“It took awhile to secure the vehicle to make sure it was unoccupied and it was,” Sheriff Randy Johnson told WDAM. “Just please don’t approach him. If you see somebody that looks out of place or you hear or see things, please call the authorities.”
A neighbor told the Chattanooga Times Free-Press Lawford’s mother Vi was “a sweetheart.” Another neighbor named Christopher Heyer agreed, and said Vi could often be seen planting flowers in her garden.
“It's a shame,” he told the paper. “It surprised everyone.”
Comments