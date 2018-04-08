‘I’m not gonna narc on my buddy.’ The legend of Marvin the Coffee Lizard lives on

Meet the latest ascendant to the pantheon of internet legends: Marvin the Coffee Lizard.
The reptilian hero’s saga began when Kristin Arnett, a librarian and writer based in Orlando, Fla., spotted Marvin hanging out at her local 7-Eleven on Monday morning.
this morning at 7-eleven i saw a lizard next to the coffee maker and the cashier said "no worries that's just marvin, he likes the smell"— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 2, 2018
Arnett quickly declared Marvin her new chum.
so i'm pleased to inform you i've got a new friend at 7-eleven and his name is marvin the coffee sniffing lizard— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 2, 2018
But then 7-Eleven got wind of the coffee-loving lizard. Arnett’s reply to the company’s inquiry vaulted Marvin into online lore.
no way i’m not gonna narc on my buddy— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 3, 2018
Luckily for Marvin, 7-Eleven’s corporate masters backed off – or, at least, recognized a great viral marketing opportunity when it fell into their laps.
Just let us know if Marv ever needs anything. pic.twitter.com/elcr09L5My— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) April 3, 2018
thank you 7-eleven— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 3, 2018
Arnett’s original post has been liked nearly 420,000 times and retweeted 84,000 times. It also spawned hundreds of comments, some perhaps overly passionate.
have received a billion replies from people stating they would “die for the lizard marvin” ................ friends please don’t do this— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 2, 2018
The saga of Marvin the Coffee Lizard also made (virtual) headlines on Mashable and The Independent. Also, at least two Twitter accounts claiming to be Marvin are already up, one at @7elevenlizard and the other at @marvin_lizard.
am i irrelevant now?— Marvin The Lizard (@7elevenlizard) April 7, 2018
kristen why u gotta expose me like this I thought we were friends https://t.co/K3Ig7xjfW2— marvin the coffee sniffing lizard (@marvin_lizard) April 3, 2018
All the attention may have been a bit too much for Marvin, however.
marvin has gone into witness protection, too many people are after him now— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 4, 2018
