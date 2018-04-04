Woman faces a fine for barking dogs — but argues the ruckus is coming from her parrot

The sound of a dog’s loud barking has disturbed some people in a Florida neighborhood —and ignited a debate about what exactly is behind the loud ruckus.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services told Cheryl Kasper in a letter that she could face a $500 fine after neighbors complained about her barking dogs, according to Wink News. That’s been a challenging wake-up call for Kasper, who said “no one else has ever complained” about noise coming from her house.

“I would do anything to avoid conflict,” she told the TV station. “I do not like conflict.”

Kasper said she’s willing to work with the county to fix the situation, Fox4 reported. But the woman from Cape Coral argued that her neighbors have one fact wrong: It’s her Congo African Grey Parrot named Zazu, and not her pups, that is to blame for the noise.

“Zazu picked up on the barking,” she told Fox4. “He was looking for something to pick up next, and barking was the next natural thing.”

The 10-year-old parrot, who loves to perch outside on Kasper’s porch, picked up his barking hobby last month, the woman told Wink News. The bird heard her dogs barking and decided to imitate them.

Not everyone in the neighborhood is buying Kasper’s explanation.

Tom Tipton, a resident of Kasper’s street for seven months, said “it’s definitely the four dogs barking” because “you can smell the dog droppings from the street.” He told Fox4 that it’s not uncommon for the woman’s dogs to roam throughout the streets and chase people.

“If you come to our property, my dog will bark, come out and sniff you, then head back inside to her bed,” Tipton said in an interview for the TV station’s follow-up story. “Her dogs will chase you back to your own driveway.”

He provided Fox4 with a video that alleges to show Kasper’s dogs running unsupervised in the street.

The Florida woman said she will keep Zazu inside from now on — and try to keep her dogs under control, even though she doesn’t blame them for the loud barking, according to Wink News. Still, Kasper doesn’t understand why it’s a big deal in the first place.

“I think it’s a frivolous complaint, to be honest,” she said. “I mean, we’ve been sitting here talking and the bird is still quiet.”

In another case of an unruly parrot causing problems, Oregon police said they responded to a noise complaint in July 2017 and found that the culprit was a 10-year-old parrot.

The Beaverton Police Department tweeted out a picture of one of its officers posing with the critter named Bird who “loves to talk.”

Ofc. Boliek responds to a noise complaint. Turns out it's a 10 year old parrot named Bird who loves to talk. jf pic.twitter.com/x1IdEADpRI — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) July 31, 2017

And another parrot, this one from Spain, wouldn’t stop singing the anthem for the city of Barcelona, according to MARCA. Maximiliano Llorente said he received a noise complaint from a neighbor because of his musically inclined bird.

“If it were a wild parrot, well maybe yes (the complaint would make sense) but that is not the case,” he told the outlet. “This is not like a weapon scandal.”