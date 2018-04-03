British police released a computer generated image of a burglary suspect in Stratford-upon-Avon. Twitter users were quick to point out it looked just a little bit strange.
British police released a computer generated image of a burglary suspect in Stratford-upon-Avon. Twitter users were quick to point out it looked just a little bit strange. Warwickshire Police
British police released a computer generated image of a burglary suspect in Stratford-upon-Avon. Twitter users were quick to point out it looked just a little bit strange. Warwickshire Police

National

‘We can confirm that this is real,’ police say after posting pic of burglary suspect

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

April 03, 2018 03:50 PM

A photo of a burglary suspect with a monumental mouth is giving Twitter users their daily dose of laughter – but police say they hope all the attention on the man will actually help lead to his arrest.

British police posted a composite photo of a man they say was involved in the burglary of a woman in early February in Statford-upon-Avon, England.

Police said one man distracted the woman outside her apartment while the other and cased the inside for valuables. When she wised up to what they were doing, they left – and took some cash with them.

Warwickshire Police released an “e-fit” photo of one of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call police. But Twitter users quickly realized something was a little off with the man’s mouth. Namely, that it was enormous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Twitter users told police to rest assured because anyone with a bite that big shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

Others pointed out some striking resemblances to other big toothed characters.

Warwickshire Police tweeted a few hours after posting the photo they expected some jokes, but the crime the large-mouthed man is accused of is still serious.

“We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime,” they wrote.

The Slidell, La., Police Department released surveillance video in an attempt to identify a burglar in a home robbery Monday. The burglar made attempts to conceal his identity by placing a towel over this head before finally just stealing the surv The Slidell Police Department

  Comments  