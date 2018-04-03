‘We can confirm that this is real,’ police say after posting pic of burglary suspect

A photo of a burglary suspect with a monumental mouth is giving Twitter users their daily dose of laughter – but police say they hope all the attention on the man will actually help lead to his arrest.
British police posted a composite photo of a man they say was involved in the burglary of a woman in early February in Statford-upon-Avon, England.
Police said one man distracted the woman outside her apartment while the other and cased the inside for valuables. When she wised up to what they were doing, they left – and took some cash with them.
Warwickshire Police released an “e-fit” photo of one of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call police. But Twitter users quickly realized something was a little off with the man’s mouth. Namely, that it was enormous.
We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
Twitter users told police to rest assured because anyone with a bite that big shouldn’t be too hard to spot.
I just hope he didn’t bite her.— Robert A. Green (@RobertAlenGreen) April 3, 2018
I think we'd all recall seeing him. https://t.co/2uafW03sy1— Jonathon Greenhow (@coffeemadman) April 3, 2018
Can’t you check dental records for someone with an enormous gob?— Col (@beefyhull) April 3, 2018
"distraction burglary" - I can see how that happened— Simon Detheridge (@GibletHead2000) April 3, 2018
Have you made enquires at all your local cosmetic Dentist's ?— Jeremy Chillcott (@Kallemet86) April 3, 2018
Others pointed out some striking resemblances to other big toothed characters.
I know his sister pic.twitter.com/eWa6jFISx4— dodgyrunner (@SDivitt) April 3, 2018
I saw his dog on the turnpike today pic.twitter.com/DiUdj2MtwD— Shelly Splainin’ ♀️ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
Case closed. pic.twitter.com/71gM1hV3yV— Dan Atkin (@danatkin5) April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
Found him pic.twitter.com/tInVLZbejS— nathan chappell (@Chapps100) April 3, 2018
Warwickshire Police tweeted a few hours after posting the photo they expected some jokes, but the crime the large-mouthed man is accused of is still serious.
“We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime,” they wrote.
We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018
