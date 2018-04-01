More Videos

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

National

Watch video of an 11-foot gator taking a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

April 01, 2018 09:44 AM

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota family’s swimming pool, leading Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to exclaim in a Facebook post, “Just no.”

Trappers secured the thrashing reptile and removed the gator — which didn’t seem all too pleased giving up its evening swim, as seen on a video officers posted on social media.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, ‘Call 911, call 911!’” Carver told the station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  