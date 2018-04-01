Curtis Gordon, center, the uncle of Stephon Clark, speaks at a rally aimed at ensuring Clark's memory and calling for police reform, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The gathering comes nearly two weeks after Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers.
National

Hundreds rally for reform in Sacramento after police killing

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 01:21 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The family of Stephon Clark joined hundreds of people in renewing calls for reforms nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento police.

Clark's fiancee, Salena Manni, stood on stage with his two young sons, grandmother and uncle for the gathering Saturday organized by Sacramento native and former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Barnes amplified calls for charges against the two officers who are on administrative leave.

The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Clark was shot from behind.

About 150 people attended another vigil and protest Saturday night outside a sheriff's department office.

