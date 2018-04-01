AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

AP analysis: Blacks largely left out among high-paying jobs
BOSTON (AP) — Jonathan Garland's fascination with architecture started early: He spent much of his childhood designing Lego houses and gazing at Boston buildings on rides with his father away from their largely minority neighborhood.
But when Garland looked around at his architectural college, he didn't see many who looked like him — there were few black faces in classroom seats, and fewer teaching skills or giving lectures.
"If you do something simple like Google 'architects' and you go to the images tab, you're primarily going to see white males," said Garland, 35, who's worked at Boston and New York architectural firms. "That's the image, that's the brand, that's the look of an architect."
And that's not uncommon in other lucrative fields, 50 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King — a leader in the fight for equal-employment opportunities — was assassinated.
An Associated Press analysis of government data has found that black workers are chronically underrepresented compared with whites in high-salary jobs in technology, business, life sciences, and architecture and engineering, among other areas. Instead, many black workers find jobs in low-wage, less-prestigious fields where they're overrepresented, such as food service or preparation, building maintenance and office work, the AP analysis found.
___
Rally seeks justice for black man shot by police in backyard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The family of Stephon Clark joined hundreds at a rally Saturday, urging California's capital city not to let his memory or calls for police reform fade nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento officers.
Clark's fiancee, Salena Manni, stood on stage with his two young sons, grandmother and uncle for the gathering organized by Sacramento native and former NBA player Matt Barnes, who pledged to create a scholarship fund for the children of black men killed by police.
"All he wanted to do was go see his sons again, and unfortunately he can't," Curtis Gordon, Clark's uncle, said as he recalled seeing his nephew hours before the shooting. "So remember that — while we mourn, while we shout, while we cry — because it ain't just our pain, it's their pain."
Barnes amplified calls for charges against the two officers who are on administrative leave.
"It's more than color — it comes down to right and wrong," he said. "You're trying to tell me I can kill someone and get a paid vacation?"
___
Michigan D faces toughest test yet with 'Nova for NCAA title
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michigan has shored up the deficiency that always held it back, becoming one of the nation's best defensive teams, not one of its worst. Out-shooting teams, no longer necessary.
This new-found stinginess has the Wolverines within reach of their first national title since Glen Rice and Rumeal Robinson rumbled through the bracket in 1989.
But their biggest test yet comes on college basketball's brightest stage: Villanova and its squadron of long-range shooters with a national title on the line.
Michigan is good on D, but if the Wildcats shot like they did against Kansas in Saturday night's Final Four nightcap, it may not matter what the Wolverines do.
"I feel bad for Kansas," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "They're a great team, we just made every shot."
___
AP FACT CHECK: Trump departs from reality on wall, Amazon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hailed the start of his long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall this past week, proudly tweeting photos of the "WALL!" Actually, no new work got underway. The photos showed the continuation of an old project to replace 2 miles of existing barrier.
And on Saturday, he ripped Amazon with a shaky claim that its contract with the post office is a "scam."
Trump and his officials departed from reality on a variety of subjects in recent days: the census, Amazon's practices and the makeup of the Supreme Court among them. Here's a look at some statements and their veracity:
TRUMP: "Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!" — tweet Wednesday, showing photos of workers building a fence.
TRUMP: "We're going to be starting work, literally, on Monday, on not only some new wall -- not enough, but we're working that very quickly -- but also fixing existing walls and existing acceptable fences." — Trump, speaking the previous week after signing a bill financing the government.
___
___
Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King
DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — Wearing aqua-colored T-shirts and hydration backpacks, a group of teenagers on Saturday launched a 50-mile walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
Escorted by police cars, support vans and a portable restroom, six middle school, high school and college students, along with two adult mentors, began their march in rural Dundee. Their journey along Highway 61 will take them past Mississippi Delta fields and farms, then the casinos of Tunica, before they meet friends and family on the Tennessee-Mississippi line Tuesday.
The decision to walk 50 miles (80 kilometers) was deliberate; the distance represents one mile for each year since King was gunned down while standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968. The teens, who are from Pearl and Richland, will discuss issues related to race and civil rights as they make the slow trek to Memphis.
They range in ages from 14 to 19. Five are black. One is white.
"It's a way to show people that you can have friendships with different people of different backgrounds, different races, on all levels," said Damonte Steele, a 15-year-old sophomore at Pearl High School.
___
Facebook picture helps Afghan woman achieve dream of college
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — With three children under the age of five and a husband who could neither read nor write, 25-year-old Jahantap Ahmadi dreamed of going to college. Her high school degree was enough to become a teacher at the only elementary school in her village in central Afghanistan __ in an open field — but she wanted more.
On March 15, cheered on by her husband, Jahantap set out for the Daikundi provincial capital of Nili to take the university entrance exam. She walked until her feet were blistered and bruised and then sat for 10 hours with her infant daughter, Khezran, cradled on her lap in a rickety bus over rugged rocky roads. Once in Nili, she took the exam and scored a respectable 152 out of a possible 200.
But it was a picture of Jahantap posted on Facebook, sitting cross-legged on the classroom floor, her 2-month-old baby asleep on her lap as she took the exam, that made the dream of going to college come true. A teacher in Nili who was moved by Jahantap's determination to get an education posted pictures on Facebook. In Afghanistan, where women still struggle for even the most basic of rights, it went viral.
"My brother who was working in Kabul called me and said 'I saw your picture in Facebook,'" she said in an interview in Kabul where she is now enrolled at a private university. "I wanted to get my education, so I could help my village, change my village. I want to help my society. But first I wanted it for my children, so one day they could be educated."
Nearly 17 years after the overthrow of the Taliban government, which outlawed women's education, an estimated 6 million children are in school in Afghanistan and a third of them are girls. However, most girls don't study beyond elementary school, and of the 3.5 million Afghan children who have never gone to school, 75 percent are girls, according to the 2017 annual report of the United Nations Children's Fund, which was released in February.
___
Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter's Square
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of faithful have undergone heavy security checks to enter St. Peter's Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.
Francis opened Easter festivities with a Tweet to his global flock: "Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message."
Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square. The Via Conciliazione avenue leading to the Vatican as well as smaller adjoining streets were closed to traffic.
___
Medical ethics: UK uses data from doctors to find migrants
LONDON (AP) — To track down people in Britain who may have broken immigration rules, the government is turning to a new and controversial source of information: doctors.
Doctors who work with refugees and asylum-seekers have described the move as a major breach of medical ethics, saying it isn't up to physicians to enforce immigration rules.
In letters recently made public, politicians sparred with immigration officials over a data-sharing agreement quietly signed in 2016 that gives the government access to personal information collected by the country's family doctors. Medical details are excluded.
A parliamentary health committee condemned the situation as "unacceptable," calling for the agreement to be suspended.
But Britain's immigration department has dismissed those concerns, arguing that such data sharing allows the U.K. to remove people "who might pose a danger to the public."
___
Hearts ache, anger surges after Siberian mall fire kills 64
KEMEROVO, Russia (AP) — Trapped in a movie theater in a burning shopping center, 11-year-old Vika Pochankina's last words came in a panicked phone call to her aunt: "I'm suffocating. Tell Mama that I loved her."
Yevgenia Pochankina told her niece to cover her nose with her clothes to fend off the smoke.
"After a moment, she disconnected," the aunt told The Associated Press.
The deaths of 64 people — including 41 children — in a Siberian shopping center fire on March 25 have tormented their loved ones not only with the memories of those they have lost but with deep dismay about the state of life in Russia.
The relatives — and many others in Russia — ask why the shopping center's emergency exits were locked, why the mall's fire alarms didn't sound, whether the center ever met building standards or if inspectors were bribed to turn a blind eye to deficiencies.
