Mom feeds PCP to kids thinking she added vanilla extract to recipe, Kansas police say

Police were investigating an incident in which a Kansas City, Kan., mother allegedly fed two young children and a teenager PCP for breakfast.
The mother and her children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon and remained in stable condition on Thursday.
Police responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Walker Avenue.
The mom told police that she was fixing breakfast and believed she was adding vanilla to the recipe. She later discovered that the bottle contained PCP, said Officer Patrick McCallop, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
Never miss a local story.
Police said it’s possible that the drug had been left by an ex-boyfriend who allegedly did drugs.
Police say one of the children is 16 and the other two are younger than 1, according to Fox 4.
PCP is especially dangerous for children that young, the managing director of the University of Kansas Poison Center, Dr. Tama Sawyer, told the station.
“In severe overdoses it can actually lead to coma and death, and it tends to shut down body organs,” she said.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261; @cronkb
Comments