Man nearly ran down two Utah deputies, then tried hiding under a barbecue grill cover, cops say

The suspect may have evaded police at first, but it turns out that a backyard barbecue grill wasn’t the best hiding spot.
Two deputies were doing a routine traffic stop in Hooper, Utah, on Friday morning when the man they had pulled over — Robert Carter, 63 — suddenly put his car in reverse, nearly striking the deputies around 10 a.m., according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter, a North Dakota resident, had been told he was receiving a citation moments before he sped off, deputies said. Carter didn’t have proof of insurance on him.
Both deputies jumped out of the way before Carter could hit them with the Honda Civic, but he did strike the front end of a law enforcement truck as he escaped, deputies said.
A short time later, authorities spotted the vehicle he’d been driving on a nearby lawn. Carter had abandoned it and fled on foot, deputies said.
But apparently, residents in the neighborhood were watching the spectacle unfold: One resident told the deputies the suspect might be hiding underneath his barbecue grill cover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies, local police officers and a police dog started to search the man’s backyard — and just as the resident surmised, the man was seen hiding under the grill cover, deputies said.
Despite several commands to come out with his hands showing, Carter wouldn’t comply, deputies said. At that point, Rino, a Davis County K-9, was released.
Carter sustained bite wounds from the dog and was taken into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said. While at the hospital, deputies found what they suspected were narcotics on Carter.
Later Friday, Carter was booked at the Weber County Jail on numerous charges, including felony assault against a police officer, evading arrest and related misdemeanor traffic and drug charges, deputies said.
A local elementary school was locked down as the incident unfolded, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bail for Carter was set at $18,530, according to Weber County Jail records.
