Schlitterbahn executive charged with manslaughter in boy’s death on Kansas water slide

A Schlitterbahn executive has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office booking log shows that Tyler Austin Miles, who is listed as an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the county jail Friday morning. Miles, 29, is being held on a $50,000 bond.
It's the first criminal charges to be filed in connection with Caleb's death on what had been billed as the world's largest water slide.
The Star first reported on Sunday that a grand jury had been convened to explore whether criminal charges were warranted in Caleb's death.
Involuntary manslaughter in Kansas is a felony, defined as the reckless killing of a human being.
Miles appeared for a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court on Friday afternoon. He entered the courtroom in handcuffs, led by a sheriff's deputy. He was there with his attorneys, Tom Bath and Tricia Bath.
"We are deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt," Winter Prosapio, a spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn, based in New Braunfels, Texas, wrote in an email to The Star. "Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone. The safety of our guests and employees has been at the forefront of our culture throughout our 40 years of operations. Our families enjoy our waterparks and its rides and attractions. We have set the highest bar for safety in our industry. "
Prosapio added that the company was "shocked by any allegations of impropriety or negligence on the part of anyone associated with Verruckt" and that the company stood by Miles, who no longer works for the company.
Public records show that Miles lived in Kansas City, Kan., until recently and appears to have moved to Tennessee.
"Throughout his employment with us, our operations director, Tyler, demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols," Prosapio said. "He was conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. Tyler left us in September to accept great opportunity; we were sorry to see him go and wished him well. We stand by him and are shocked by these allegations."
The Schwabs, through an attorney, were not immediately available for comment.
Caleb, the son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab, died on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2016, when he and two women took a ride on the towering water slide.
The Schwabs went to Schlitterbahn Vacation Village near The Legends in western Kansas City, Kan., on a day when the water park was admitting elected officials and their families for free.
Caleb took the front position on the raft, with the two women seated behind him.
The three would take a ride that thousands had taken before them without serious consequence.
KCK's Schlitterbahn, the first of the company's water parks outside of Texas, opened in 2005 to mixed reviews.
The 17-story Verruckt had been the subject of worldwide hype ahead of its opening in 2014. Verruckt carried passengers on a raft that cruised atop a thin film of water. Riders plunged down a 168-foot steep descent, rose up an elongated hump and then came to rest in a pool of water.
Helping build the Verruckt hype were videos from the testing phase, depicting rafts careening out of the top of the chute.
Caleb died of what KCK Police termed a “fatal neck injury.” An autopsy revealed that Caleb was decapitated when the raft went airborne and struck a metal pole that supported a netting system installed to keep riders from flying off the slide.
Schlitterbahn closed the park for two days after the accident. Though the company decommissioned Verruckt, the ride remained standing due to a court order preventing its destruction as law enforcement continued to investigate.
Caleb, one Scott and Michele Schwab's four sons, was a young baseball enthusiast. At his funeral, Scott Schwab recalled when Caleb, 5 years old at the time, comforted him after a job loss.
“Our goal is to get to a place where we think of Caleb and feel joy and not sorrow,” Scott Schwab said then. “We have lost our joy, but we will get it back.”
For the year and a half that followed Caleb's death, Schlitterbahn and authorities investigating the incident have remained tight-lipped about the incident and the probe.
A Star investigation determined that the design of the slide had serious flaws, that Schlitterbahn and others involved in designing the ride encountered few, if any, questions from local or state government officials about the safety of the ride and that Kansas lacked regulations on water slides that would evaluate whether an attraction like Verruckt put the public’s safety at risk.
The Star contacted amusement and water park experts who questioned the physics and mechanics of Verruckt. They scrutinized the wisdom of designing a ride that mimicked a roller coaster but, unlike a roller coaster, didn’t ensure that the raft was attached to the ride itself. The netting system, propped up by metal poles that encircled the chute, was also a dangerous flaw in Verruckt’s design, those experts said.
Others who had been on Verruckt reported instances in which their raft had gone airborne. Riders also said that Velcro-like harnesses to keep passengers in the raft did not function properly.
The two women who rode with Caleb — Hannah Barnes and Matraca Baetz — suffered serious injuries and settled claims against Schlitterbahn for undisclosed terms.
The Schwabs also settled with Schlitterbahn, an affiliated general contractor called Henry & Sons Construction, the raft manufacturer Zebec USA and a consultant named John Hunsucker for a combined $19.7 million.
In response to Caleb's death and the realization that few regulations governed amusement park safety, the Kansas Legislature took up a bill that would require more oversight of water parks and tougher penalties for safety violations.
New provisions — daily inspections and daily fines for each day a violation exists — were meant to replace lax oversight that existed at the time Caleb died. Scott Schwab, often a critic of burdensome regulation, supported the measure along with his House colleagues.
Gov. Sam Brownback signed the measure into law in April 2017, but it faced delays in implementation as concerns surfaced about whether carnival and amusement park operators were ready to handle the law’s new requirements.
Meanwhile, Schlitterbahn reopened the KCK location for the 2017 season, although it held back on advertising in the Kansas City area and continued to wait for permission to tear Verruckt down.
According to its website, the park is scheduled to open for the season on May 25.
