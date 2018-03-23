Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
Jennifer Withers told The Associated Press that her 26-year-old son, Collin Thomas, was walking from work Wednesday in Pflugerville to the house he and another man shared with Conditt when a group of officers "flew at him."
She says Thomas, who is black, was questioned about the bombings and held overnight. Conditt died after detonating a bomb as police were about to arrest him. Thomas was eventually released.
Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana says Thomas and Conditt's other roommate have not been charged.
Never miss a local story.
The first bombing happened March 2. Two people were killed and four others severely wounded over three weeks.
Comments