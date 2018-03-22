‘This is Jesus Christ,’ a North Carolina man told 911. ‘I just broke into Pizza Hut.’

A North Carolina Pizza Hut restaurant was supposed to be closed at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But all it took was some divine intervention (well, a smashed window) for Richard Lee Quintero, 46, to break into the High Point, N.C., restaurant, police said. Then he called 911, claiming he was Jesus Christ.

“Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” the man tells dispatchers in an audio recording of the call obtained by WFMY. “I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

Unfazed, the dispatcher asks the caller whether or not he works at the restaurant he’s calling from.

“No, I just broke in, had a pizza,” the caller responds during the 2-minute phone call, adding that he also had a Mountain Dew. “I’m Jesus.”

Then the dispatcher asks what he looks like.

“I look like Jesus — what else am I supposed to look like?” the caller responds.

Richard Lee Quintero, 46 High Point Police Department

Asked by dispatchers why he broke in, the man gives the obvious answer.

“Because I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want,” he tells dispatchers, explaining he broke in through the door window. “We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up.”

Quintero was arrested at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to a police report. He was booked at the High Point Jail, where he was held on $1,000 bond.

Police told the High Point Enterprise that Quintero cooperated with police when they arrived at the restaurant to arrest him.

Quintero told the dispatcher that he has schizophrenia. He also said he moved to North Carolina from Indiana, and that in North Carolina “everybody’s been treating me mean.”