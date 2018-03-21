Grandma shot 3-year-old with AK-47 — while removing gun for girl’s safety, Mich. cops say

A grandmother was thinking about the safety of her grandchildren when she decided to remove the AK-47 from a home. But she still put the kids in danger, according to authorities.
Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the woman found the weapon under a bed in a room on the top floor of the home Wednesday morning in Warren, Michigan (just north of Detroit), The Detroit News reported.
She was trying to remove it and unload the assault rifle when it went off, police said, according to the Detroit Free Press. The bullet broke through to the first floor, grazing her 3-year-old granddaughter’s leg, the newspaper said.
The toddler wasn’t badly hurt, WDIV reported. She’s in stable condition at a local hospital, Associated Press said.
Never miss a local story.
Dwyer said the bullet also traveled to the basement and “barely missed” the woman’s 18-year-old granddaughter, who was sitting on a couch, Detroit News reported.
The gun is legal, police said. The grandmother wanted to get rid of it because of the young girl, FOX 2 reported. Police say she indicated that she was concerned about her grandchildrens’ safety, according to Detroit News.
Dwyer told the Detroit News that the weapon belongs to the woman’s son-in-law. He and his wife (the woman’s daughter) own the home and she was visiting.
Police are still investigating the incident, but Dwyer said there “probably will be some charges forthcoming,” according to AP.
A neighbor described the area as a quiet neighborhood where an AK-47 isn’t needed for protection, the Detroit News reported.
“We gotta do better about these kids, man,” said Reginald Dawson.
Comments