Cop sucked suicidal man's toes and sexually assaulted him at hospital, Chicago police say

A man who was being held by police on a misdemeanor charge was sexually assaulted twice by one of his guards while he was at the hospital on Feb 3., prosecutors say. Now Officer Carlyle Calhoun, 46, a 10-year-veteran of the police force, faces multiple charges in the alleged assault
Police were holding an unnamed suspect for a misdemeanor charge when he began saying he was suicidal, leading Calhoun and another officer to drive him to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, reported ABC 7.
With the suspect chained to the bed and the other officer away eating food, Calhoun allegedly began giving the man “relationship advice” before massaging the victim’s feet and sucking his toes, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.
Then he allegedly grabbed the restrained man’s genitals, pulled out his phone and snapped a picture, Assistant State’s Attorney Ahmed Kosoko said, according to the Chicago Tribune. The other officer returned and Calhoun then escorted the man to a bathroom, the paper reported.
Never miss a local story.
In the restroom, the officer allegedly performed oral sex on the suspect, to protests, before they returned to the hospital room, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
When the officers left, the victim reported what happened and sample swabs were taken that contained DNA matching Calhoun’s, the Associated Press reported.
Calhoun was stripped of his police powers when police first learned of the allegations and placed in a desk job, according to the AP, but was not formally charged until Tuesday.
He was ordered held on a $200,000 bond, charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and official misconduct, reported CBS Chicago. He will also now be suspended without pay, according to the AP.
Calhoun’s attorney said the officer was well-respected, helps care for his elderly mother and performed a high-pressure negotiation with a knife-wielding man last year, reported the Chicago Tribune.
Comments