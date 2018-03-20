More Videos

National

A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 20, 2018 11:49 AM

It might be the first time lifesaving news was delivered in fluent Wookie.

Austin Eggleston, a 15-year-old student struggling with multiple congenital heart defects, was waiting at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

His heart had stopped responding to treatment, prompting doctors to place him on a transplant list. Major surgery was in his future, if and when a matching heart could be found, reported the Pontiac Daily Leader.

“I’m pretty nervous,” he told the paper at the time. “But I’m going to enjoy not having to come to school, at least.”

It was an anxious wait to find a heart that would match Austin’s needs. But his doctor Philip Thrush told the “Star Wars” fan that whenever they found a match, he would get the news from Chewbacca, according to ABC 7.

And so he did.

In a video captured by the hospital on March 17, Austin doesn’t seem to expect anything as he sits on his bed chatting about what he’ll be doing on St. Patrick’s Day.

Then we hear a roar – and a furry head poking around the curtain.

“What the ... wait. Wait, wait, wait...” Austin says. “We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?

An affirmative Wookie grunt. Then Austin shouts with joy.

He gives the Wookie a double high five and a does a little dance, causing his doctors to tell him (with some chuckles) that he still needs to be careful not to pull off his life support equipment.

Then he gives his doctor a long hug.

“To see him knowing that he has a chance at life, that he has a chance to achieve so many things leaves you speechless,” Austin’s mom, Mary Anglin, told ABC 7. “He will make sure that he does remarkable things because of it.

The hospital told McClatchy that Austin is recovering from his transplant and is doing well.

heart1
Austin with Dr. Thrush after his transplant.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Now Austin is looking forward to a new goal: getting Marvel to screen its new mega-superhero movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” for the kids of Lurie who may not be able to see it in theaters.

