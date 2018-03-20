Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, and mass shooting survivors, from left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind participate in a panel discussion about guns, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, in Cambridge, Mass. The Feb. 14, 2018, attack in Florida killed 17 people, 14 of them students. The students have become vocal advocates for stricter gun laws.
National

Florida school shooting survivors speak at Harvard

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 08:45 PM

BOSTON

Students who survived last month's shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead have participated in a panel discussion at Harvard about the social movement they've started calling in part for tougher restrictions on guns.

The event Tuesday evening at Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics featured six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The students have become vocal advocates for stricter gun laws.

They say they're expecting more than 1 million people to participate in marches on Saturday in Washington and in other parts of the country calling for tougher firearms regulations.

They've already helped lead rallies and lobbied lawmakers in Washington and Florida.

