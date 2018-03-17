Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage.
Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage. Chalabala Getty Images
Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage. Chalabala Getty Images

National

Goat heads and chicken blood: Texas deputies respond to ‘some kind of unknown ritual’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 17, 2018 04:27 PM

No one likes an animal cruelty case, but the scene inside one garage in the suburban Far West Side of San Antonio Friday night was downright gruesome.

Dismembered carcasses. Goat heads. Someone draining the blood of a chicken into a container.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 11people gathered in a circle in the garage of a middle-class home in the 11400 block of Bronze Sand Road, said Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

“It appears that they were having some sort of unknown ritual,” Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those that were arrested told deputies the ritual sacrifices were being made for religious purposes, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office police report.

Multiple calls had come into police before 7 p.m., according to the San Antonio Express-News, with callers worried that animals were being sacrificed at the residence.

Those who called in the incident could see people inside the garage using knives and sacrificing the animals, WOAI reported.

“They were speaking a language the officer did not recognize,” Gonzalez said, noting that the responding deputy was fluent in English and Spanish.

More animals, both alive and dead, were strewn around the inside of the house, according to the Express-News.

Those involved in the ritual sacrifice face animal cruelty charges, which are Class A misdemeanors.

The live animals found at the residence are in the care of Bexar County Animal Control Services.

More Videos

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Jose Reyes was convicted and sentenced to three years probation for animal abuse in a case where he was accused of killing three sheep in Hialeah Gardens. Maria Springer, CEO of Out of the Ashes Foundation who owned the sheep, talks about the crime. David OvalleMiami Herald

  Comments  