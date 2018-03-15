Students at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tenn., held a second walkout Thursday after some students at the high school on Wednesday tore down a flag and jumped on a cop car during the walkout.
Students at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tenn., held a second walkout Thursday after some students at the high school on Wednesday tore down a flag and jumped on a cop car during the walkout. Screenshot from WSMV
Students at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tenn., held a second walkout Thursday after some students at the high school on Wednesday tore down a flag and jumped on a cop car during the walkout. Screenshot from WSMV

National

Tennessee students’ first walkout was chaos. The school tried again the next day.

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

March 15, 2018 05:41 PM

Students at a high school outside of Nashville, Tenn., knew the chaotic videos from their Wednesday walkout didn’t exactly show the student body in the best light.

Some Antioch High School students jumped on a cop car Wednesday during what was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration for action on gun laws, according to police. Others tugged down an American flag. There were even multiple fights, the school district said, and about 20 students are now facing disciplinary action, the Tennessean reports.

“This was probably toward the middle of the walkout. Everything was going fine, until it started to get rowdy,” Fares Ali, a senior at the high school, told McClatchy. “There were a handful of students who just made the wrong choices.”

So on Thursday, about 100 students decided to try again: They walked out a second time, WSMV reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Students from across the country walked out of class on March 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. to protest gun violence and demand new legislation. The students left for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting. Kamaria RobertsMcClatchy

Students took the flag that had been torn down and raised it back up, the TV station reports. The school’s band played the national anthem as the flag was raised. The students also had 17 minutes of silence on Thursday in honor of the 17 students and staff who were killed during a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., a month ago — the deadly event that inspired thousands and thousands of students to walkout across the country on Wednesday.

Antioch’s principal planned the Thursday event, WSMV reports. Only some of the student body was allowed to attend.

Students who participated said they hoped it made up for Wednesday’s tumultuous attempt.

“To me, there isn’t just one image of people tearing down the flag anymore,” Amanda Arias, a 17-year-old who plays in the school’s band, told the Tennessean. “People can see that we aren’t about that. We don’t support that.”

Some students at the school said Wednesday’s walkout wasn’t a fair portrayal of the school.

“The videos that circulated on social media simply got the handful of kids who decided to act and make the incorrect choices,” Ali told WSMV. “They didn’t get the students that were standing with signs and actually want to be a part of the protest.”

No students were injured in the walkout at the high school Wednesday, Fox 17 reports.

“Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school,” district spokesperson Michelle Michaud told Fox 17 the day of the incident. “Swift action was taken by school security and [police] to address the situation.”

But across the rest of Nashville — and the rest of the country — the student walkouts were peaceful.

“I wish we could have done the protest the right way the first day rather than having to do this all again,” Jaylon Savely, an 18-year-old trumpet player in the school’s band, told the Tennessean.

Video of the chaos from Wednesday has been shared and viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

  Comments  