More Videos

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

A pedestrian bridge connecting the FIU campus to the city of Sweetwater collapsed trapping people inside cars on busy SW 8 ST. Monique O. Madon Miami Herald
A pedestrian bridge connecting the FIU campus to the city of Sweetwater collapsed trapping people inside cars on busy SW 8 ST. Monique O. Madon Miami Herald

National

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

By David J. Neal And Monique O. Madan

dneal@miamiherald.com

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 02:37 PM

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.

The bridge, which was not open, collapsed atop an unknown number of people and cars underneath. Police quickly closed the road. It is not known how many people may have been injured in the collapse, which appears to be a construction failure.

South Florida’s WSVN reported that television news helicopters were ordered to back off so rescuers could listen for sounds from survivors.

Touted as an “instant bridge,” the 950-ton pedestrian walkway was installed in a single morning at Southwest 109th Avenue on Saturday, intended eventually to link Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus directly to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, where the university estimates 4,000 of its students live.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation would significantly reduce the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.

More Videos

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures hungry 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

Man captures meteor on camera while driving home Tuesday night

FIU installed a new pedestrian bridge over the perilous Tamiami Trail in a single morning, part of a project to provide students a safe crossing and directly connect its main campus to Sweetwater. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

  Comments  