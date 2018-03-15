Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.
The bridge, which was not open, collapsed atop an unknown number of people and cars underneath. Police quickly closed the road. It is not known how many people may have been injured in the collapse, which appears to be a construction failure.
South Florida’s WSVN reported that television news helicopters were ordered to back off so rescuers could listen for sounds from survivors.
Touted as an “instant bridge,” the 950-ton pedestrian walkway was installed in a single morning at Southwest 109th Avenue on Saturday, intended eventually to link Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus directly to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, where the university estimates 4,000 of its students live.
Never miss a local story.
Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation would significantly reduce the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.
#Breaking: Pedestrian bridge at @FIU collapses, people trapped underneath. Police on scene. @MiamiHerald— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN— Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments