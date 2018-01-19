National

Salaam's mother thinks Heisman up for auction was stolen

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:56 PM

DENVER

As online bids for Rashaan Salaam's Heisman Trophy near $300,000, the mother of the former University of Colorado running back is convinced the trophy was stolen.

Khalada Salaam told CBS Sports in a story published Friday that the family found the door to his Boulder-area condominium was unlocked and "you could just walk right in" when they went to clean it following his suicide in 2016.

SCP Auctions says Salaam sold his 1994 trophy in 2014 to a memorabilia dealer who re-sold it to Denver real estate investor Tyler Tysdal later that year.

Tysdal says he has a letter of authenticity signed by Salaam and an invoice for the trophy. Salaam sold his Heisman ring for about $8,000 in a separate transaction in 2011.

Bidding on the trophy is set to end Saturday.

