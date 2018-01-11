National

Bear attacks man who let his dog out for a walk

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:24 AM

NAPLES, Fla.

A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot (1-meter) bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.

Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

A 911 call revealed that Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack. He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches.

"I'm just happy to be alive," Meunier said. "It could've been a totally different story."

