The Latest: Death toll at 13 in California flash flooding

More Videos 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase Pause 2:33 When home associations go bad 0:49 This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 1:25 Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses. Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses. Video produced by David Caraccio Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout Southern California and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires. At least five people died as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees and houses. Video produced by David Caraccio Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department