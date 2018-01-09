National

Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for death of newborn

January 09, 2018 07:21 AM

MINEOLA, N.Y.

A Long Island college student who admitted to smothering her newborn daughter after a hidden pregnancy has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sharon Seudat (SOO'-dat) was sentenced Monday in court in Mineola, crying while she voiced her regret for her actions. Newsday reports the 22-year-old could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial. She instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Seudat previously admitted that in March 2016 she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby's mouth and then put her body in a garbage bag.

Police found the baby's body on the back deck of Seudat's home in Glen Head.

She faces five years of post-release supervision after her prison sentence.

