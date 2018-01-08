A robbery suspect applied for a job with police. The interview didn't go well.

A man suspected of robbing his employer didn’t let that stop him from pursuing a job opportunity with a local police department.

Alberto Saavedra Lopez had allegedly stole $5,000 from a bank he worked at in Cottonwood, Arizona in 2016, FOX 10 reported. After the theft was reported that October, police said, Lopez quit his job and moved to Phoenix, where he refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the news station.

But police said Lopez, 32, apparently returned to the city and applied for a dispatch job with Cottonwood police in December, according to 12 News. A warrant that had been issued for Lopez’s arrest had come up during the background check, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported.

Police scheduled a job interview with Lopez, 12 News reported. When Lopez showed up on Thursday, he was arrested for felony theft.

Police also made it clear that Lopez’s job prospects would not include employment with Cottonwood police. They told Lopez he was “out of the running”, The Republic reported.