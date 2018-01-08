Houston, Texas, police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect who has his Social Security number tattooed on his forehead, they say.
Cops call him ‘Social Security.’ His forehead tattoo explains why.

By Jared Gilmour

January 08, 2018 10:06 PM

It doesn’t take much sleuthing to identify this suspect after he commits a crime, according to police in Houston, Texas.

That’s because Robert Charles Wooten, 40, has what a December 2017 police report described as “distinctive tattoos” on has face.

And “distinctive” is a polite way to describe it. After all, what could be more distinct than a person’s one-of-a-kind Social Security number?

“They’re calling this guy ‘Social Security’ because he actually has his Social Security (number) tattooed across his forehead,” Houston police investigator Frank Heenan told KPRC.

Most recently, that self-identifying tattoo inked onto his face placed Wooten at the scene of a string of at least three armed robberies in Houston late last year, according to Harris County court filings.

During one of those robberies, in October, Wooten went up to the cashier at the Valero Corner Store in Houston and asked him several questions about the store, the criminal complaint said.

Then Wooten asked the cashier: “You care about your life?”

The next thing the cashier knew, Wooten was lifting up his shirt to reveal a gun tucked into his waistband, according to the criminal complaint. The clerk was scared for his life, he told police. Soon Wooten “began demanding different brands of cigarettes,” which the clerk handed over.

A man believed to be Wooten came back to the store in November and stole more cigarettes, the clerk told Houston police. Officers showed the victim a picture of Wooten, and the clerk identified him as the perpetrator. The criminal complaint said the “distinctive tattoos” in Wooten’s mugshots were the reason he was so identifiable to his victim.

Wooten is no stranger to law enforcement, if Harris County court records are any indication.

In July 2017, Wooten was caught exposing his genitals to someone against their will and was charged with indecent exposure. Wooten pleaded guilty.

Beyond that incident, Wooten has been charged with everything from theft to trespassing to violating protective orders to drug crimes, according to Harris County Court records.

“He’s notorious,” Heenan told KPRC, particularly in a handful of Houston neighborhoods.

Wooten is also a suspect in several recent armed robberies at a local pawn shop, Walgreen’s, Family Dollar and more, KPRC reports.

