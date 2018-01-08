Dashcam video shows dramatic police chase ending when suspect's car flips

More Videos

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Pause
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:34

A look inside the Charleston Museum

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video 1:52

Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Office of Stafford County Sheriff via Storyful
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Office of Stafford County Sheriff via Storyful

National

Dashcam video shows dramatic police chase ending when suspect's car flips

Meta Viers

mviers@mcclatchy.com

January 08, 2018 08:47 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped.

Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95.

During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield.

“The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was flown to hospital but died the same day.

He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said.

No shots were fired by police, and one officer suffered minor injuries. A member of the public also suffered minor injuries.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Pause
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:34

A look inside the Charleston Museum

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video 1:52

Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video

  • Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped.

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

View More Video