National

NAACP and anti-fascists plan to protest Trump in Atlanta

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 07:06 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday. Another group says demonstrators will "take a knee" before the big game to protest President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta.

Atlanta police and the U.S. Secret Service say they worked with the Secret Service on preparations for months before the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said Sunday that wearing white is meant to mock the "snowflake" label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, says that before kickoff, they'll "take a knee against Trump" outside CNN's world headquarters, in solidarity with athletes who have knelt during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter 1:48

Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

View More Video