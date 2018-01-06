Police chief thought he found a 14-year-old ‘playmate’ online — but it was an officer, cops say

When Pennsylvania police officer Daniel Block saw an advertisement online titled “dominate male officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate,” he decided to investigate.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE, the ad read: "I am a dom male that is also employed as a full time police officer. I hope that does not scare you off. I am white, straight, good looking, clean, d/d free, mentally stable and fun. I can also host or travel. I do have pics to share and I am very discreet.
“I am looking for a female sub for ongoing play sessions,” it continued. “I do not have a set type of woman so any age, race or status may email me. I respect any and all limits and you do not need to be experienced. I hope to hear from someone soon. KIK=kutecop4you.”
So Block said he began to impersonate a 14-year-old, reminding the person behind the account named “kutecop4you” that he was seemingly talking to an eighth grader “on multiple occasions,” according to TribLive.
“We just need to meet,” the user allegedly responded.
Police say the account also sent six highly suggestive photographs of a clothed groin to the undercover cop posing as a middle school student.
Finally, they agreed to meet at a Sheetz around 1 p.m. on Friday, TribLive reported.
But when that meeting finally happened, it was revealed that the 14-year-old was really an undercover cop — and that “kutecop4you” was really Michael Diebold, the police chief of the Leechburg Police Department in Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The chief was arrested Friday at the Sheetz he thought he was meeting the 14-year-old at, WPXI reported, and was charged with both unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
“Diebold admitted to being the individual who was communicating with the purported child during all the communications,” an affidavit obtained by TribLive reads. “Diebold admitted that he knew that sexual contact with a 14 year (old) child was wrong and illegal and that his life was totally over.”
He is set to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16.
“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told WPXI.
Diebold made national headlines after he lost his left hand and part of his forearm in June after a firework misfired. He received a prosthetic arm and was fighting to return to work — but was put on paid leave Dec. 11, the Post-Gazette wrote.
That’s just one reason why local outlets reported the news as surprising for many, including the mayor of Leechburg himself.
“This is all a surprise to me,” Mayor Wayne Dobos told the Post-Gazette. “I’m just as shocked as everyone else.”
