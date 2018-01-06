1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions drawing

One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a $450 million grand prize.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.
It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.
Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.
The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.
