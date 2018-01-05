Tennessee police are looking for three women who attacked a Waffle House employee after they asked her to adjust the thermostat, video shows.
Tennessee police are looking for three women who attacked a Waffle House employee after they asked her to adjust the thermostat, video shows. Screenshot from WMC
Tennessee police are looking for three women who attacked a Waffle House employee after they asked her to adjust the thermostat, video shows. Screenshot from WMC

National

‘Where’s my damn gun?’ Waffle House was too hot, so these women attacked, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

January 05, 2018 07:56 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

When a Tennessee Waffle House didn’t immediately turn down the heat for three women who complained that it was too hot in the restaurant, the women lost it, video shows.

“Y’all going to die today,” one of the women said, as the three began attacking the employee they had asked to adjust the thermostat on Dec. 31, the woman who recorded the melee on video told WMC.

The 21-year-old employee who was assaulted at the Cordova, Tenn., restaurant — just outside of Memphis — was not seriously harmed in the brawl, Fox 8 reports.

As the three women walked into the Waffle House around 1:30 p.m. that day, the employee had been sweeping the floor. One of them, a 16-year-old, walked up to the employee and asked her to turn the temperature down. But when the employee told the suspect she would have to talk to her manager about it, the teen didn’t like her answer — so she punched her, Fox 8 reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then the other two women started attacking the employee as well, video shows.

“Where’s my damn gun?” one of the women can be heard asking at one point during the video.

Some of the women ended up on the floor during the fight, hitting each other and knocking over chairs in the restaurant, video shows.

Police are now looking for the three women, according to WREG. All three suspects left the Waffle House in a white Nissan Altima. Police have a license plate number for the vehicle, they said.

Police described the two suspects who joined the fight as a heavyset 50-year-old, and a heavyset 25-year-old, WMC reports.

“I think it’s crazy that she this happened to her,” the woman who recorded the attack on video told Fox 8. “I mean, just an employee trying to make a living.”

Waffle House employees told WMC that they couldn’t talk to media about the brawl.

More Videos

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Pause
One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:17

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself 0:28

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:18

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 0:44

Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance

  • North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

    Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault and drug charges.

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault and drug charges.

Facebook/Tedbundy Mello via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Pause
One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:17

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself 0:28

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:18

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 0:44

Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

View More Video