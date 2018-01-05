Drunk driver calls 911 on himself. Deputies: ‘We laughed our Tasers off.’

More Videos 0:39 One long, snowy I-95 nightmare Pause 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 2:52 'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:32 Bluffton Police close portion of Bluffton Parkway 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:42 Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort 0:17 How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.

