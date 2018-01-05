National

Police: Florida teens lie in wait, rob and fatally shoot man

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:15 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

Two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in Florida after police say they waited inside a man's home for him to return and then robbed him and shot him in the stomach.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the juveniles were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

An arrest report says one of the teens had agreed to meet 49-year-old Tony Conway on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they used a key hidden outside to get in and then agreed to rob him. The report says he was shot and got to the complex's common area before collapsing.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No further details were immediately available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter 1:48

Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

View More Video