National

More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 07:12 PM

HP recalled about 50,000 lithium-ion laptop batteries in the United States and another 2,600 in Canada Thursday because they can overheat enough to burn skin and property.

And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.”

This covers batteries sold as replacements for or that came with HP ProBooks 64x (G2 and G3 series); HP ProBooks 65x (G2 and G3 series); HPx360 310 G2; HP Envy m6; HP Pavilion x360; HP 11; HP ZBook 17 G3; HP ZBook 17 G4; HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstations. Consumers should go to the HP website to check if their battery is included in the recall. If it is, HP will provide a technician to replace the batteries, which aren’t customer replaceable.

Customers with questions can call the company at 888-202-4320 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

