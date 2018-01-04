National

Man, 70, fatally shoots intruder during home invasion

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:54 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ORLANDO, Fla.

Police in Florida say a 70-year-old man fatally shot an intruder during a home invasion.

Orange County Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a news release that Juan Jose Caraballo heard someone trying to break into his house about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He grabbed his gun and shot at the intruders. Williamson says one was hit and killed. The other ran out the back door of the home near Orlando.

Caraballo's wife and a delivery driver who was in the neighborhood both called 911.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williamson says that Caraballo also was struck by a bullet and underwent surgery. There was no update on his condition.

The dead man's name hasn't been released.

An investigation continues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter 1:48

Body camera, aerial footage show 'chaotic' police pursuit of active shooter

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

View More Video