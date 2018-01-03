Cheetah gives birth to eight frolicking cubs, and the video will make your day

More Videos 1:55 Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years Pause 0:36 McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 1:16 Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:47 Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 0:56 How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:35 Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 1:12 Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:11 Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 0:51 Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River's Edge for the next several months.

