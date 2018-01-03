Cheetah gives birth to eight frolicking cubs, and the video will make your day

More Videos

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Pause
McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

  • Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

    For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo
For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo

National

Cheetah gives birth to eight frolicking cubs, and the video will make your day

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 05:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

In a first for the Saint Louis Zoo and apparently the whole North American zoo community, a cheetah has given birth to a litter of eight healthy cubs, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Four-year-old mom Bingwa has her paws full caring for the three males and five females behind the scenes at the zoo’s River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center after giving birth Nov. 26.

“In over 430 litters documented by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), this is the first time a female cheetah has produced and reared on her own a litter of eight cubs at a zoo,” the animal park said. “The average litter size is three to four cubs.”

It will be several months before the family goes on public display.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Pause
McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

  • Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

    Watch eight 3-week-old cheetah cubs Dec. 18-19, 2017, at the St. Louis Zoo. The cubs were the first to be born at the St. Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

Watch eight 3-week-old cheetah cubs Dec. 18-19, 2017, at the St. Louis Zoo. The cubs were the first to be born at the St. Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

Saint Louis Zoo

Bingwa is on loan from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore., and the father, 9-year-old Jason, is from the White Oak Conservation center in Yulee, Fla. They were paired to increase genetic diversity in the captive population under the Cheetah Species Survival Plan.

The Saint Louis Zoo has been a leader in cheetah breeding and reproductive research since 1974. More than 50 cubs have been born there.

Cheetahs live in Africa and Asia, although their numbers are dwindling and they are considered endangered. They are frequently hunted for killing livestock.

According to Big Cat Rescue, cheetahs are not among the “great cats” because they do not have a neck bone that would allow them to roar. But they are the fastest land animal, capable of briefly reaching speeds of 70 mph.

A litter of eight is a big deal, but last spring the Smithsonian’s National Zoo reported the birth of 12 cheetah cubs — to two different mothers, within one week. One litter had five healthy cubs, and the other had seven cubs, but two of those were small and they soon died.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Pause
McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

  • Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville, submitted this video of his car, left, and Sheldon resident Bam Robinson's car, right, sandwiching a Jasper County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Wednesday night.

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

View More Video